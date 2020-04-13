Minor martyred, four civilians injured in Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Indian troops on Monday yet again resorted to unprovoked firing on the civilian population in Baroh, Dhudnial, Rakhchikri and Chirikot sectors along the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Monday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the Indian Army troops in total disregard to the ceasefire agreement and international conventions initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along LOC and deliberately targeting the civilian population in Baroh, Dhudnial, Rakhchikri and Chirikot Sectors.

LOC Update Last 24 hours: Indian Army troops in total disregard to ceasefire agreement & international conventions initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along LOC deliberately targeting civilian population in Baroh, Dhudnial, Rakhchikri and Chirikot Sectors… (1/3) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) April 13, 2020

Due to indiscriminate Indian fire of heavy weapons and mortars, a two-years-old minor Muhammad Haseeb in the Dhudnial sector, embraced martyrdom while four citizens including a woman and 72-years-old senior citizen in Baroh, Rakhchikri and Chirikot sectors sustained serious injuries, reads a statement.

Injured have been evacuated to a nearby health facility for necessary medical care, the ISPR added. Pakistan Army troops effectively responded and targeted those Indian posts which initiated fire.

Indian troops on Sunday also resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations along LoC in Chirikot and Shakargarh sectors.

Due to indiscriminate fire of mortars in Chirikot Sector along LOC, a 35-years-old innocent civilian resident of Serian village got injured in Shakargarh Sector along Working Boundary, while 57 years-old citizen, resident of village Nangal also sustained serious injuries, reads a statement.

In 2020, Indian Army has thus far committed 708 ceasefire violations so far, in which 2 citizens embraced martyrdom while 42 sustained injuries, the ISPR statement concluded.

An Indian drone was shot down by the Pakistan Armed Forces on April 9 along the Line of Control (LOC), Sankh sector for airspace and border violation.

The Indian quad-copter came 600 metres inside Pakistan’s territory for surveillance and was met with a swift retort resulting in the shooting down of the machine.

