Two civilians injured by Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least two civilians were injured as Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations during the last 24 hours near Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Sunday.

According to ISPR, Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along LOC and working boundary in Chirikot and Shakargarh sectors.

The inter-services public relations office said that the Indian side deliberately targeted the civilian population.

Due to indiscriminate fire of mortars in Chirikot Sector along LOC, a 35-years-old innocent civilian resident of Serian village got injured in Shakargarh Sector along Working Boundary, while 57 years-old citizen, resident of village Nangal also sustained serious injuries, reads a statement.

Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation late last night along LOC and Working Boundary in Chirikot and Shakargarh Sectors deliberately targeting civilian population.

Due to indiscriminate fire of mortars in Chirikot Sector along LOC … (1/2) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) April 12, 2020

Both Injured have been evacuated and being provided with medical care, the ISPR added.

Indian troops on Saturday also resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations in Sharda, Dhudnial and Shahkot Sectors along Line of Control.

Due to Indian Army’s indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons at Bessan Wali and Chhari villages situated alongside the border, four innocent civilians including a 15 year old girl sustained serious injuries.

In 2020, Indian Army has thus far committed 708 ceasefire violations so far, in which 2 citizens embraced martyrdom while 42 sustained injuries, the ISPR statement concluded.

An Indian drone was shot down by the Pakistan Armed Forces on April 9 along the Line of Control (LOC), Sankh sector for airspace and border violation.

The Indian quad-copter came 600 metres inside Pakistan’s territory for surveillance and was met with a swift retort resulting in the shooting down of the machine.

The Inter-Services Public Relations office of the Armed Forces said about the development that such provocative acts will not be tolerated from the Indian side.

