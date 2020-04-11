Indian aggression at LOC leaves four civilians seriously injured: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations during last 24 hours using artillery and heavy mortars in Sharda, Dhudnial and Shahkot Sectors along Line of Control (LOC), read an ISPR statement on Monday.

The inter-services public relations office said that the Indian side deliberately targeted civilian population.

Due to Indian Army’s indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons at Bessan Wali and Chhari villages situated alongside the border, four innocent civilians including a 15 year old girl sustained serious injuries.

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively with matching caliber targeting Indian Army posts which initiated aggression.

In 2020, Indian Army has thus far committed 708 ceasefire violations so far, in which 2 citizens embraced martyrdom while 42 sustained injuries, the ISPR statement concluded.

Earlier on March 17, India troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, the Indian army resorted to unprovoked firing with heavy weapons in Shahkot sector along LoC.

