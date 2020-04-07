Seven terrorists killed during North Waziristan, Mohmand IBOs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least seven terrorists have been killed during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in tribal areas of North Waziristan and Mohmand, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.

The ISPR spokesperson said in a statement that security forces conducted separate IBOs in North Waziristan and Mohmand where at least seven terrorists were killed.

According to the statement, security personnel raided Adal Khel village of South Waziristan and killed four terrorists who were trying to flee from the site. Seizure of arms and communication equipment was also made by the forces, it added.

During the Mohmand IBO, three terrorists were killed and Indian medicines, literature and other material were also recovered from their possession.

Earlier in March, seven terrorists had been killed and four security officials were martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in North Waziristan.

The spokesperson of the armed forces said the security forces have carried out an action on terrorist hideouts in Datta Khel town of North Waziristan.

The terrorists opened fire on security personnel during the raid while seven terrorists were killed in retaliation and four officials including an officer were martyred and one sustained injuries in the exchange of fire.

The martyred officials include Lieutenant Agha Muqaddas Ali Khan, Hawaldar Qamar Nadeem, Sepoy Muhammad Qasim, Sepoy Tauseef.

