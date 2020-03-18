Four soldiers martyred, seven terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI: Seven terrorists have been killed and four security officials were martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in North Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday.

The spokesperson of the armed forces said the security forces have carried out an action on terrorist hideouts in Datta Khel town of North Waziristan.

The terrorists opened fire on security personnel during the raid while seven terrorists were killed in retaliation and four officials including an officer were martyred and one sustained injuries in the exchange of fire.

ISPR spokesperson said that the martyred officials including Lieutenant Agha Muqaddas Ali Khan, Hawaldar Qamar Nadeem, Sepoy Muhammad Qasim, Sepoy Tauseef.

The martyred officer Lt Agha Muqaddas Ali Khan belongs to Lahore, Hawaldar Qamar Nadeem and Sepoy Muhammad Qasim from Layyah and Sepoy Tauseef is the resident of Narowal, said ISPR.

Security forces have also recovered a huge quantity of weapons, explosive materials and other assets during the operation.

In January, two Pakistan Army soldiers had martyred while five terrorists killed during a North Waziristan IBO.

The military’s media wing said the forces, acting on a tip-off, carried out the operation on a terrorist hideout in the Datta Khel town of the tribal area.

Two soldiers, identified as Sepoy Muhammad Shamim and Sepoy Asad Khan, embraced martyrdom in the exchange of fire with the terrorists.

