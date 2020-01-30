Two soldiers martyred, five terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred while five terrorists killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The military’s media wing said the forces, acting on a tip-off, carried out the operation on a terrorist hideout in the Dattakhel area.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Two soldiers, identified as Sepoy Muhammad Shamim and Sepoy Asad Khan, embraced martyrdom in the exchange of fire with the terrorists.

Read More: Woman injured in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC: ISPR

Last year on Dec 6, two soldiers were martyred and two terrorists killed during an intelligence-based operation conducted at a terrorist hideout in the Boya area of North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations had said.

The security forces conducted the operation in view of reports about the presence of terrorists in the hideout in Charkhail village of Boya.

During the shootout with the terrorists, two soldiers, Havaldar Shar Zaman and Sepoy Muhammad Jawad, embraced martyrdom.

Read More: Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Indian ceasefire violations along LoC

Comments

comments