Woman injured in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A woman sustained injuries as Indian troops on Saturday targeted civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir from across the restive line of control (LoC), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the Indian troops initiated unprovoked firing in the Charikot Sector along the LoC, targeting the civilian population.

A woman, 21, sustained bullet injuries when she was working at her house in the sector, the statement said and added that rescue officials shifted the woman to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army gave a befitting reply and silenced the Indian guns.

Last year on December 19, at least two civilians had been martyred and three Pak army soldiers sustained injuries when Indian troops had targeted civilian population across the Line of Control (LoC), Inter-Services Public Relations had said in a statement.

According to the military’s public affairs wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), “Indian troops resorted to unprovoked fire in Laswa village of Neelum Valley across Line of Control( LOC), targeting the civilian population. Two civilians embraced Shahadat, while two other people including a woman were injured.”

Pakistan army troops had responded effectively targeting Indian post which had initiated fire.

