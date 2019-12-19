Two civilians martyred, three soldiers injured in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least two civilians were martyred and three Pak army soldiers were injured when Indian troops targeted civilian population across the Line of Control (LoC), Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the military’s public affairs wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), “Indian troops resorted to unprovoked fire in Laswa village of Neelum Valley across Line of Control( LOC), targeting the civilian population. Two civilians embraced Shahadat, while two other people including a woman were injured.”

Pakistan army troops responded effectively targeting Indian post which initiated fire, the statement added.

Those who were martyred have been identified as 14-year-old Shehryar and 29-year-old Naveed resident of Laswa village.

India has continuously been breaching a ceasefire along the LoC.

Meanwhile, a soldier was martyred due to landmine explosion near the Pakistan – Afghanistan border, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces said.

During the ongoing process of barricading the extended border between the neighboring countries, a few soldiers involved in the process came in the radius of a landmine explosion.

Lance Naik, Ali Taqdeer was martyred in the explosion while 4 more sustained injuries due to the blast, ISPR reported.

