Landmine explosion leaves one soldier martyred, four injured: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A soldier was martyred due to landmine explosion near the Pakistan – Afghanistan border, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces reported on Friday.

During the ongoing process of barricading the extended border between the neighboring countries, a few soldiers involved in the process came in the radius of a landmine explosion.

Read More: Dolphin Force personnel martyred in encounter with dacoits

Lance Naik, Ali Taqdeer was martyred in the explosion while 4 more sustained injuries due to the blast, ISPR reported.

At least two soldiers received martyrdom and two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation conducted on a terrorist hideout in the Boya area of North Waziristan on December 5.

Read More: Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in North Waziristan checkpost attack: ISPR

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces conducted a search operation on the reports about the presence of terrorists in the hideout in Charkhail village of Boya.

During the combat, two soldiers, Havaldar Shar Zaman and Sepoy muhammad Jawad, embraced martyrdom while two terrorists were also killed, said ISPR.

Comments

comments