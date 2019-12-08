Dolphin Force personnel martyred in encounter with dacoits

LAHORE: An official of Dolphin Squad was martyred in an encounter with armed dacoits on Mehmood Booti Bandar Road, area of Lahore here on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the dolphin Squad team No 362, was on routine patrolling when they stopped motorcyclists for checking. The dacoits opened fire on policemen and fled away while leaving their motorcycles at the crime scene.

Dolphin Police Force official, identified as Constable Mohsin, was injured in the crossfire and succumbed to his wounds later.

A Dolphin Police spokesperson said that the search for the suspects is underway.

Earlier in May, the police arrested four personnel of the Dolphin Squad involved in the killing of a Christian woman who was riding a motorcycle with her minor daughter driven by her husband.

Victim’s husband Waris Masih said he and his five other family members riding two motorcycles were returning to their home in Youhannabad from the Punjab Institute of Cardiology when Dolphin Squad team No 192 opened indiscriminate fire on them near Bank Stop, Ashiana Road.

He said his wife, Nasreen, suffered a bullet injury in the head and she was taken to a nearby hospital where she died.

