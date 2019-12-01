Web Analytics
Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in North Waziristan checkpost attack: ISPR

North Waziristan checkpost

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Two terrorists were killed and a Frontier Corps (FC) personnel martyred in the attack on FC post in North Waziristan near Pakistan-Afghanistan border, ISPR reported on Sunday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists attacked FC post in North Waziristan near Pak-Afghan Border. During the exchange of firing, two terrorists were killed.

Read More: Two Pak Army officers injured as Indian forces resort to cross-LoC firing

Two FC personnel were also injured in the incident while the martyred FC personnel was identified as Lance Naik Muhammad Imran, said a statement by ISPR.

Earlier in the day, Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing from across the Line of Control (LoC).

“Indian Army’s unprovoked firing in Rakhchikri, Rawalakot Sector along LOC. Mortor rounds fired on Pakistani Post,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said in a Twitter statement.

It said the Pakistani forces effectively responded to the Indian firing as two officers of the Pakistan Army got injured during an exchange of fire.

