Soldier martyred in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

Soldier martyred

RAWALPINDI: India troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, the Indian army resorted to unprovoked firing with heavy weapons in Shahkot sector along LoC.

Pakistan Army responded effectively targeting Indian posts which initiated fire, inflicted heavy losses on enemy in terms of men and material, reads the statement by ISPR.

During the exchange of fire, one brave soldier Sepoy Wajid Ali, age 20 years, resident of District Dadu, valiantly responding to Indian ceasefire violation embraced martyrdom, added ISPR.

Earlier in February, the Indian forces restored to unprovoked firing from across the LoC in Jandrot and Nakyal sectors, injuring women and children.

Read More: Women, children among 10 injured in Indian firing at LoC: ISPR

The injured were shifted to a nearby health unit for treatment. The Pakistani forces responded to the enemy fire and killed one Indian soldier.

The army’s media wing said that a major-ranking official of the Indian army was among the three other injured in the armed forces retaliation to unprovoked firing.

The enemy check posts were also destroyed during the retaliatory fire from the Pakistan Army personnel.

