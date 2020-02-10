Women, children among 10 injured in Indian firing at LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least 10 citizens including two women and children each sustained injuries due to unprovoked firing from the Indian forces at the areas near Line of Control (LoC), ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to a press release from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian forces restored to unprovoked firing from heavy weaponry at Jandrot and Nakyal sectors along the LoC, injuring women and children.

The injured were shifted to the nearby health unit for treatment. The Pakistani forces also responded to the enemy fire and killed one Indian soldier.

The army’s media wing said that a major-ranking official of the Indian army was among the three other injured in the armed forces response to unprovoked firing.

The enemy check posts were also destroyed during the retaliatory fire from the Pakistan Army personnel.

On February 04, two women among four civilians were injured in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in a fresh ceasefire violation by Indian troops from across the restive Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday, said the ISPR.

According to the military’s media wing, Indian troops resorted to the unprovoked fire of heavy weapons including mortars along the LoC in Lepa valley deliberately targeting the civilian population.

Four civilians including two women and a child were injured by the Indian firing. Rescue officials shifted the injured to the hospital for necessary medical care.

Comments

comments