Four civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing from across LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two women among four civilians were injured in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in a fresh ceasefire violation by Indian troops from across the restive line of control (LoC) on Tuesday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, Indian troops resorted to unprovoked fire of heavy weapons including mortars along the LoC in Lepa valley deliberately targeting the civilian population.

Four civilians including two women and a child were injured by the Indian firing. Rescue officials shifted the injured to the hospital for necessary medical care.

Meanwhile, Pakistani troops responded to Indian firing in a befitting manner and silenced the Indian guns.

Later, the Foreign Office (FO) summoned a senior diplomat from the High Commission of India to register Pakistan’s strong protest at the ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control.

Earlier on February 1, a 45-year-old man had sustained bullet wounds when Indian troops had resorted to unprovoked firing along the restive line of control in Satwal sector deliberately targeting civilian population.

According to the military’s media wing, due to the indiscriminate firing, the man, resident of village Madarpur had sustained serious injuries.

The injured had been shifted to a nearby medical facility for necessary medical care, read the statement.

