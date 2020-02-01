Man injured in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC: ISPR  

RAWALPINDI: A 45-year-old man sustained bullet wounds when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the restive line of control at Satwal sector deliberately targeting civilian population on Saturday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, due to the indiscriminate firing, the man, resident of village Madarpur sustained serious injuries.

The injured has been shifted to a nearby medical facility for necessary medical care, read the statement.

Read More: Woman injured in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC: ISPR

Earlier on January 25, a woman sustained injuries as Indian troops had targeted civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir from across the restive line of control (LoC), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said.

According to the military’s media wing, the Indian troops had initiated unprovoked firing in the Charikot Sector along the LoC, targeting the civilian population.

A woman, 21, had sustained bullet injuries when she had been working at her house in the sector, the statement had said and added that rescue officials had shifted the woman to the hospital for treatment.

