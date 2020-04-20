One soldier martyred, three injured in terrorist attack on Army check post: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Terrorists attacked a Pakistan Armed Forces check post on Monday, 10 kilometres West of Miranshah, Northwazirstan, ISPR reported.

The Inter-Srvices Intelligence Public Relations (ISPR) said that security troops deployed at the sight effectively engaged the terrorists killing five.

During exchange of fire, one soldier embraced martyrdom; while three others were injured.

Havaldar Akbar Hussain Khan was killed in action (KIA) while defending the army check post leaving behind a widow and four kids.

The martyr belongs to the area of Dhir Kot situated in District Bagh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, said ISPR.

A search operation is currently underway to determine facts about the terrorist attack and catch other who may have come alongside the five terrorists who were shot to death.

Earlier on April 13, Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing on the civilian population in Baroh, Dhudnial, Rakhchikri and Chirikot sectors along the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Monday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the Indian Army troops in total disregard to the ceasefire agreement and international conventions initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along LOC and deliberately targeting the civilian population in Baroh, Dhudnial, Rakhchikri and Chirikot Sectors.

