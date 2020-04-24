ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Health to the Prime Minister, Zafar Mirza on Friday said that Pakistan has been approached by China to discuss the possibility of human testing of coronavirus vaccines on those infected, ARY News reported.

Taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter, SAPM Mirza said that China has prepared a vaccine but is currently testing it on human subjects, it has asked Pakistan to do the same and share results.

Zafar Mirza entailed that the government of Pakistan has in-turn asked for more information on the matter before a decision is made.

The Tweet read: “About vaccine for COVID-19: Pakistan is approached by Chinese company for possible trails. We have asked for more info which we will evaluate through relevant experts from safety, ethics, regulation & feasibility perspectives before deciding. Too early to say anything!”

Yesterday, Dr Zafar Mirza chaired the meeting of health ministers from South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries, where it was agreed to jointly fight COVID-19 pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

Secretary General of the SAARC and other concerned officials also attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting agreed to jointly fight the coronavirus pandemic in the region other than extending cooperation in the health sector.

