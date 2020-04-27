Sindh governor Imran Ismail tests positive for coronavirus

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has tested positive for coronavirus and he went into self-isolation, ARY News reported on Monday night.

Governor Imran Ismail confirmed on Twitter that he has been tested positive for COVID-19 and said that he will fight it out.

I have just been tested Covid 19 positive, Allah Kareem inshallah will fight it out. @ImranKhanPTI thought us to fight out the most difficult in life and I believe this is nothing against what we r prepared for. May Allah give strength to fight this Pandemic inshallah. — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) April 27, 2020

While talking to ARY News, Imran Ismail detailed that his coronavirus test came out positive, however, he is not feeling symptoms of the virus so far.

“Yesterday, my mother came here and we were together during Iftar. Later, I felt fever and thought to undergo coronavirus test. I should have kept myself under isolation since yesterday’s night.”

Ismail said that his family members and mother will also undergo COVID-19 tests soon.

Earlier on April 24, a Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Sindh belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Syed Abdul Rasheed tested positive for COVID-19. Later, he quarantined himself at his residence in Karachi.

On April 27, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani had contracted novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after he took a test which had been declared positive. Saeed Ghani said he has not shown any symptoms of the infection.

The minister asked the people to take a COVID-19 test if they have any symptoms, urging social distancing to keep the disease at bay.

Later on March 29, Saeed Ghani had said that he was tested negative for the coronavirus, recovering from the disease after almost a week.

