KARACHI: In a shocking development, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani revealed on Monday he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a video message on Twitter, he said he took a test for the covornavirus yesterday which has been declared positive.

Saeed Ghani said he has not shown any symptoms of the infection as yet. “I don’t have cough, flu, fever or any pain.”

He said that he has decided to quarantine himself at his house for 14 days and assured that he will continue fulfilling his responsibility from home.

The minister asked the people to take a test for the coronavirus if they have any symptoms, urging social distancing to keep the disease at bay.

گذشتہ روز میں نے کورونا وائرس کا ٹیسٹ کروایا جسکی رپورٹ مثبت آئی ہے تاحال جو Symptoms اس وائرس کے بتائے جاتے ہیں ان میں سے مجھے کچھ محسوس نہیں ہورہا اور میں خود کو بالکل صحتمند محسوس کررہا ہوں اور اپنی ذمہ داریاں گھر پر isolation میں رہ کر ادا کررہا ہوں۔ شہری بھی گھروں پر رہیں pic.twitter.com/2vzS7qt0SY — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) March 23, 2020

The nationwide tally of coronavirus cases has jumped to 803 with 27 new COVID-19 cases reported in the country on Monday.

According to the National Command and Control Centre for the novel coronavirus, 352 cases have been diagnosed in Sindh, 225 in Punjab, 108 in Balochistan, 31 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,71 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 15 in Islamabad; and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

With another death, the tally has jumped to 6 in the country, while six patients have recovered after treatment.

