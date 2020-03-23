Countrywide coronavirus cases jump to 803

ISLAMABAD: The nationwide tally of coronavirus cases has jumped to 803 with 27 new COVID-19 cases reported in the country from midnight, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the National Command and Control Centre for the novel coronavirus, 352 cases have been diagnosed in Sindh, 225 in Punjab, 108 in Balochistan, 31 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,71 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 15 in Islamabad; and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

With another death, the tally has jumped to 6 in the country, while six patients have recovered after treatment.

PM Imran Khan’s address

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the countrymen on government strategy and current development with regards to the global coronavirus pandemic.

PM Imran Khan said that a lockdown is not being considered as 25% population of Pakistan is below the poverty line who cannot survive if a 14-day closure of the country occurs.

Detailing the lockdown, curfew situation, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the situation requires armed forces and other security personnel patrolling streets, roadways and alleyways and forceful isolation of the masses which he does not want.

