Coronavirus: CM Sindh halts all payments expect pensions, salaries

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday decided to control all the financial resources of the province amid coronavirus spreading fears.

In a statement issued by the CM Sindh spokesperson said that CM Murad Ali Shah has decided to release pensions of the retired employees from March 25.

In this context the finance ministry has been advised to start disbursing the pensions from 25th of this month.

Read more: As many as 60 held over violating lockdown in Malir

The payments regarding gratuity, encashment, LPR and others have been stopped by the CM Sindh, however, payments for salaries and pensions have been green-signaled.

Soon after getting the directions of CM Murad, the finance ministry has written a letter to the Accountant General.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday had announced a lockdown across the province starting midnight for the next 15 days to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Read more: Intra-city public transport is banned in Sindh: Awais Shah

Comments

comments