As many as 60 held over violating lockdown in Malir

KARACHI: Malir police on Monday rounded up as many as 60 citizens over violating lockdown enforced by the Sindh government in the province, amid COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the SSP, 139 people were allowed to go to their homes after detention of four hours over violations in Malir. 24 cases were registered against the violators in the area.

A case was registered against lawbreakers in a move when a patient was being moved to medical facility in an ambulance along with eight attendants.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday had announced a lockdown across the province starting midnight for the next 15 days to stem the spread of coronavirus.

“There shall be a complete ban on movement of people including Intercity or Interprovincial travel or gatherings of any kind for social, religious, or any other purpose at any place, public or private, including all offices, public or private situated within the territorial limits of province of Sindh,” a notification issued by the home department read.

