PTI lawmaker contract coronavirus ahead of Sindh Assembly session

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker in the Sindh Assembly Shahnawaz Jadoon on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the PA session on June 3, ARY News reported.

The lawmaker has self-isolated himself after testing positive for the virus.

More than 50 legislators have undergone tests ahead of the Sindh Assembly session scheduled on June 03 to discuss the Covid-19 situation.

The fresh cases among the provincial lawmakers have raised the tally of total infected members since the outbreak of the virus to 11. Two lawmakers of the Sindh Assembly on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus.

The first one to tested positive was Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker, elected from PS-119, Ali Khurshidi.

Another lawmaker who was diagnosed with COVID-19 is identified as Noor Ahmed Bhurgri, a Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) legislator from Mirpurkhas. Two lawmakers of the Sindh Assembly contracted coronavirus on Wednesday.

Both the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmakers hail from Karachi as Sajid Jokhio was elected member of the provincial assembly from PS-87 Malir constituency while Sadia Javed is elected on seats reserved for women.

Provincial Minister for Education Saeed Ghani, Sindh Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) lawmaker Syed Abdul Rasheed were among the provincial lawmakers who contracted the infection.

