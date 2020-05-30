Two more Sindh Assembly lawmakers test positive for coronavirus

KARACHI: Two lawmakers of the Sindh Assembly on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus as more than 50 legislators have undergone tests ahead of the session on June 03, ARY NEWS reported.

The first one to test positive was Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker, elected from PS-119, Ali Khurshidi. He has been advised to go into self-isolation.

Another lawmaker who was diagnosed with COVID-19 is identified as Noor Ahmed Bhurgri, a Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) legislator from Mirpurkhas.

The fresh cases among the provincial lawmakers have raised the tally of total infected members since the outbreak of the virus to 10.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in the day, Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani has tested negative for coronavirus after he underwent the test before the session.

The precautions have been taken from the authorities as two ministers were among the provincial legislators who have contracted the virus since its outbreak in the province.

Two lawmakers of the Sindh Assembly contracted coronavirus on Wednesday. According to details, two lawmakers including Sadia Javed and Sajid Jokhio tested positive for the infection.

Both the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmakers hail from Karachi as Sajid Jokhio was elected member of the provincial assembly from PS-87 Malir constituency while Sadia Javed is elected on seats reserved for women.

The lawmakers have self-isolated themselves soon after testing positive for the virus.

Provincial Minister for Education Saeed Ghani, Sindh Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) lawmaker Syed Abdul Rasheed were among the provincial lawmakers who contracted the infection.

Saeed Ghani and Syed Abdul Rasheed have recovered from the virus, however, the minister for human settlement is yet to recover from it.

