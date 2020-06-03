KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) member provincial assembly Sindh, Saleem Balooch tested positive for novel coronavirus on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The MPA, elected from PS-89 Malir, is currently self-isolating.

The fresh cases among the provincial lawmakers have raised the tally of total infected members since the outbreak of the virus to 13.

Sindh Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch yesterday died of coronavirus after being admitted to a hospital in Karachi.

According to relatives of the deceased minister, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch remained admitted at a private hospital for the past few days before he lost his battle against coronavirus today.

He was elected members of the Sindh Assembly on PPPP ticket from Karachi constituency, PS-88 Malir.

Last week, two lawmakers of the Sindh Assembly also tested positive for coronavirus. The first one to tested positive was Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker, elected from PS-119, Ali Khurshidi.

Another lawmaker who was diagnosed with COVID-19 is identified as Noor Ahmed Bhurgri, a Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) legislator from Mirpurkhas.

Provincial Minister for Education Saeed Ghani, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) lawmaker Syed Abdul Rasheed, PPP lawmakers Sadia Javed and Sajid Jokhio were among the provincial lawmakers who contracted the infection.

