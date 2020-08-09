Web Analytics
118 stranded Indian nationals to be repatriated via Wagah border

LAHORE: 118 Indian nationals stuck in Pakistan due to the closure of the country’s frontiers will head back home through the Wagah border crossing on Monday (tomorrow).

The Government of Pakistan has intimated to the Indian Embassy in Islamabad the scheduled return of the Indian citizens on August 10. The embassy had requested the government to make arrangements for the stranded Indian nationals’ repatriation to their home country.

They had come to Pakistan to visit their relatives here and perform religious rites but got stuck due to lockdown restrictions.

Earlier, on July 9, 114 Indian nationals stuck in Pakistan had returned to their homeland via the Wagah bordering crossing.

Prior to that as many as 250 Indian nationals stranded in the country were repatriated in June.

