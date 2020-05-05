At least 193 stranded Pakistanis in India return home via Wagah border

LAHORE: At least 193 Pakistani nationals, stranded in India due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, have returned to country via Wagah border, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Pakistan High Commission in Delhi oversaw the repatriation of citizens stranded in India due to the lockdown.

The stranded Pakistani nationals, including women and children, were screened and transferred to quarantine centres in Lahore upon their arrival in Pakistan.

Most of the returnees were also screened at Attari before being allowed to cross the Wagah border.

The Indian interior ministry transported the Pakistani citizens to Wagah border on Islamabad’s request. Upon arrival in Pakistan, the countrymen thanked the federal government for taking prompt steps for their return.

Read More: 41 Pakistanis stranded in India return home

Earlier this month, 41 Pakistani stranded in India returned to the country via Wagah border.

It must be noted that the Pakistanis living in different states of India on visas, had requested Pakistani high commissioner in New Delhi to send them back to Pakistan.

Comments

comments