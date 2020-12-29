12-member AU delegation reaches Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A 12-member delegation headed by the Acting Chairman of the African Union (AU) and President of Djibouti National Parliament on Tuesday reached Pakistan at the invitation of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, ARY News reported.

The delegation besides having representation of the lawmakers also includes the naval chief of Djibouti and will meet President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The delegation headed by the acting AU chairman will also meet the foreign minister, speaker of National Assembly, chairman Senate and naval chief.

Besides meeting top military and political office bearers in Pakistan, the delegation will also visit different parts of the country.

Speaking regarding the visit on Monday, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani had said that Pakistan gives importance to its parliamentary relationship with the African countries.

“The visit is of vital importance for the longstanding relationship between Pakistan and the African countries,” he had said adding that strengthening parliamentary relations would pave way for strong trade ties between the two sides.

