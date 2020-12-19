Pakistan’s exports break 10-year record: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Lauding the economic achievements of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Saturday said that the rise in the country’s exports broke the past 10-year record, ARY News reported.

In a series of tweets, Shibli Faraz said that Prime Minister Imran Khan put the country on an upward trajectory of progress and prosperity.

ملکی ایکسپورٹس میں اضافے نے گزشتہ 10 سال کا ریکارڈ توڑ دیا ہے۔مایوسی پھیلانے والے عناصر مایوس اور نادم رہیں گے۔ پاکستان عمران خان کی قیادت میں ترقی اور خوشحالی کی راہ پر تیزی سے آگے بڑھ رہا ہے۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) December 19, 2020

Elements that spread frustration will be failed in their designs as the country was heading toward economic stability.

The external enemies were working to spread false information against Pakistan through Indian chronicle, while on the other hand, PDM was spreading frustration among the people by resorting to lies.

Earlier on December 8, the prime minister’s aide on commerce and investment Abdul Razak Dawood had said that Pakistan’s exports to the United States (US) hit a record high of $437 million in November.

He had tweeted, “I am glad to share that exports of Pakistan to US during the months of Oct & Nov 2020 stood at USD 430 million & USD 437 million respectively. This is the first time that our exports to the US have crossed US dollar 400 million mark in a month.”

