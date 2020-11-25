12 more health professionals infected by coronavirus in Lahore

LAHORE: Twelve more health professionals have been infected by the novel coronavirus at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the health professionals including nine doctors have gone into isolation after being confirmed with the COVID-19, said the hospital adminstration.

Dr Asad Aslam said after a number of infections, more than 50 health professionals are undergoing COVID-19 diagnosis tests. He has appealed for a minimum number of attendants to the hospital along with the patients, as a precautionary measure.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi had paid glowing tribute to those who played a great role and rendered services during the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of ‘Corona Wall of Heroes’ in Lahore, President Arif Alvi had said that the government and people of Pakistan bravely faced the challenge of coronavirus.

Read more: Over 3000 health professionals infected by coronavirus: report

Appreciating the government for giving a well-planned response to the pandemic, the president also lauded the financial assistance provided by philanthropists and the business community to the needy people.

