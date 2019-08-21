Over 12,000 gastro, diarrhoea cases reported in 10 days in Karachi

KARACHI: More than 12,000 cases of gastroenteritis and diarrhoea have been reported in the last 10 days in Karachi, reported ARY News on Wednesday.

The city is witnessing a sudden rise in the number of gastroenteritis and diarrhoea patients after heavy rainfall and Eid-ul-Azha in the city.

Medical experts believed that more cases will be reported as stagnant rainwater has not yet been cleaned from various neighbourhoods of the megalopolis.

As per the provincial health department, the number of gastro and diarrhea patients has been increased by 300 percent in the metropolis.

More than 2000 patients mainly children were admitted to Civil Hospital’s emergency ward, while NICH received more than 2889 children.

Similarly, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital has received 2800 child patients, while 1400 diarrhoea patients were brought to Lyari General Hospital.

Likewise, 2500 acute watery diarrhea patients were admitted in Sindh government children hospital.

The doctors are attributing the cause of illness of gastro patients to contaminated water and the consumption of unhygienic food. They advised people not to take food from bazaar and prefer quality food in their homes.

