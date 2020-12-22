122 people killed in 2020 in Islamabad, says police report

ISLAMABAD: As many as 122 people lost their lives in the year 2020, according to a report compiled by Islamabad police, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The year 2020 remained difficult for the Islamabad police as compared to 2019. The report said the police registered more 844 FIRs as compared to last year.

3073 crimes were reported in Saddar circle and 2677 in the rural sector of the capital. Furthermore, the report stated that 2216 crimes were reported in the city while 1589 were reported in the industrial zone of the federal capital.

A group involved in raping the women while robbery bids was also nabbed by the police.

On November 19, the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) had released a report on street crimes committed in the first 10 months of 2020 in Karachi.

According to statistics compiled by the CPLC, as many as 322 people lost their lives while resisting robbery bids. More than 30,000 motorcycles were snatched or stolen, out of which 1,845 were recovered by the police.

The citizens were deprived of 18,000 cellphones during this period. 1.885 were recovered and handed over to their owners, the report reads.

1,300 four-wheeler vehicles were either snatched or stolen from the metropolis in the first 10 months of the current year. The police recovered 281 vehicles.

