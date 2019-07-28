1,27000 Hajj pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: As many as 1, 27000 pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia so far for performing Hajj rituals this year, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony’s spokesperson said that 94,000 pilgrims are from government scheme and 36,000 under the private scheme have reached the Holy Land.

While detailing the facilities being provided to the pilgrims, the spokesperson said that 187 officers and other staff of the religious ministry are performing their duties.

469 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff members are performing duties in Saudi Arabia.

Approximately 20,000 pilgrims were provided guidance by the Haram Guides and more than 3600 luggage bags which went missing were handed over the pilgrims.

Read: Pilgrims from Pakistan to be housed near Masjid-e-Nabwi: Director Hajj

The officials have received 194 calls for guidance on its call centre and 150 calls for the registration of complaints.

More than 11,000 patients were given medical aid by the Hajj medical mission and 64 patients were shifted to different Saudi hospitals, whereas, at least eight deaths of pilgrims were reported including six nationals who arrived in Saudi Arabia under the government scheme and two others under the private scheme.

Comments

comments