Pilgrims from Pakistan to be housed near Masjid-e-Nabwi: Director Hajj

ISLAMABAD: Director Hajj Madina Tariq Rehmani on Tuesday said that maximum intending pilgrims under government Hajj Scheme were being given residences, very close to Masjid-e-Nabwi, ARY News reported.

In an interview to the state broadcaster Radio Pakistan, he said Pakistan Hajj Mission in Saudi Arabia made concerted efforts to acquire residences for intending pilgrims very close to the Haram to prevent their physical fatigue.

He said the best caterers of Madina have been hired to provide hygienic food to intending pilgrims at their respective residences.

He also revealed that guides had been deployed to facilitate the intending pilgrims in case of any hardship or difficulty during the holy journey.

The Director also added that a Complaint Cell was working round the clock to cater to and resolve any difficulty or challenge faced by the pilgrims during their stay.

Tariq Rehmani also told about a Lost and Found Cell that has been established to locate, recover, and handover lost luggage.

Regarding health facilities, he said two dispensaries and an emergency hospital have been established to take care of medical problems of the intending pilgrims.

Earlier, Ministry of Religious Affairs introduced various apps to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims during the Hajj and their stay in Saudi Arabia on July 13.

The ministry asked the intending pilgrims to use android phone applications to get Hajj related information and guidelines to perform religious obligation with ease and comfort.

The ministry further said that ‘Mina Locator App’ helped identifying user’s residence and Mina Maktab, the route to different camps (Maktabs), train stations, mosques, hospitals and other important locations in Mina with the reference of his or her current location.

AlMaqsad App is a comprehensive 3D indoor navigation for Masjid Al Haram.

PakHajj Muavin App is an application to find Haji’s own information, group information, building and maktab information, travel details, information about other hajis as well.

Rehnuma-e-Hajj App helps educate and facilitate Hajj pilgrims in performing Manasik-e-Hajj.

It is in Urdu and the application has a simple to use interface with information readily accessible.

Pak Hajj Guide App provides information about Hajj preparation, how to perform Umrah and Hajj, Ziarat Madinah and what to remember.

