9,855 pilgrims reach Madina via 44 Hajj flights: ministry

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony’s spokesperson said on Monday that 9,885 pilgrims have arrived in Madina through 44 special Hajj flights, ARY News reported.

The ministry’s spokesperson said that the Hajj pilgrims are reaching directly to Madina from Pakistani and later they would be departed to Makkah after staying eight days.

“The pilgrims are provided residences near Masjid-e-Nabavi (PBUH) at Markazia in Madina. The Pakistani nationals are being given fresh and hygienic meals for three times a day at their residence,” the spokesperson added.

Moreover, the ministry has continued issuance of travel documents, passports, tickets and vaccines to the pilgrims preparing for the journey to the Holy Land at Haji camps.

The spokesperson reiterated that the government’s Hajj scheme is the lowest-cost facility in the region which provides best facilities to the pilgrims.

Earlier on July 6, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony’s spokesperson had said that 6,650 pilgrims have arrived in Madina through 28 flights.

The Pakistani pilgrims were staying at 3, 4 and 5-star hotels near Khana-e-Kaaba, whereas, they are being provided facilities and guidance by different sections established under the Hajj Affairs Office of Pakistani pilgrims.

“13 catering companies are providing meal facilities to the pilgrims for three times a day,” the spokesperson added.

According to the spokesperson, a 45-member team comprising assistants, medical experts and seasonal staff members has been deployed to serve the pilgrims.

Moreover, the ministry has also acquired services of 70 Saudi-based nationals who are aware of regional languages to guide Pakistani pilgrims for routes.

