Ghulam Sarwar Khan directs for best facilities to Hajj pilgrims at Airports

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar on Monday directed authorities to provide best facilities to Hajj pilgrims at airports, ARY News reported.

According to details, the federal minister visited Lahore Airport special and issued special instructions for a comfortable and pleasant journey of Hajj pilgrims.

CEO Nazeer Ahmed Khan gave assurance to Federal Minister that pilgrims will not face any problems at the airport.

He also visited the place of the recent assassination incident at Allama Iqbal International Airport and asked ASF officials to complete the inquiry as soon as possible.

He was briefed about the working of Civil Aviation Authority and ASF provided facilities at Allama Iqbal Airport. Ghulam Sarwar Khan also visited departure and arrival lounges at the airport.

Earlier on July 6 Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony’s spokesperson had said that 6,650 pilgrims had arrived in Madina through 28 flights.

The Pakistani pilgrims were staying at 3, 4 and 5-star hotels near Khana-e-Kaaba, whereas, they were being provided facilities and guidance by different sections established under the Hajj Affairs Office of Pakistani pilgrims.

“13 catering companies are providing meal facilities to the pilgrims for three times a day,” the spokesperson had added.

