3rd Hajj balloting: Successful pilgrims asked to deposit dues by July 10

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked the successful intending Hajj pilgrims of government hajj scheme under third balloting to deposit their dues in their respective banks by July 10, ARY News reported

As many as 4,316 more Pakistanis had been selected in third round of balloting on July 2 to perform Hajj under the government Hajj scheme.

A spokes person of the ministry had said that the third balloting was conducted that day after the approval of the federal cabinet and added that 4,316 more persons had been selected in the third Hajj balloting. He said that the federal secretary Mian Muhammad Mushtaq had performed the balloting.

Earlier on July 6 Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony’s spokesperson had said that 6,650 pilgrims had arrived in Madina through 28 flights.

The Pakistani pilgrims were staying at 3, 4 and 5-star hotels near Khana-e-Kaaba, whereas, they were being provided facilities and guidance by different sections established under the Hajj Affairs Office of Pakistani pilgrims.

“13 catering companies are providing meal facilities to the pilgrims for three times a day,” the spokesperson had added.

