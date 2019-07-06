6650 Hajj pilgrims reach Madina via 28 flights: ministry

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony’s spokesperson said on Saturday that 6,650 pilgrims have arrived in Madina through 28 flights, ARY News reported.

The Pakistani pilgrims were staying at 3, 4 and 5-star hotels near Khana-e-Kaaba, whereas, they are being provided facilities and guidance by different sections established under the Hajj Affairs Office of Pakistani pilgrims.

“13 catering companies are providing meal facilities to the pilgrims for three times a day,” the spokesperson added.

According to the spokesperson, a 45-member team comprising assistants, medical experts and seasonal staff members has been deployed to serve the pilgrims.

Moreover, the ministry has also acquired services of 70 Saudi-based nationals who are aware of regional languages to guide Pakistani pilgrims for routes.

Earlier on July 4, Pre-Hajj operation had kicked-off as the first flight carrying 214 passengers has left for Madina Munawara from the Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The flight of private airlines departed at 4:45 am on Thursday morning.

Punjab Minister for Religious Affairs Syed Saeedul Hassan see off the pilgrims at the airport, along with Director Hajj, Rehan Abbas.

Talking to the newsmen on the occasion, the minister thanked the government of Saudi Arabia for ensuring the best facilities for the pilgrims.

“The government of Pakistan will provide every possible facility to the pilgrims going to KSA to perform the religious ritual of Hajj”, he added.

