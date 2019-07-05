First-ever PIA flight reaches Madina under ‘Road to Makkah’ project

JEDDAH: First-ever flight of the national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), under the ‘Road to Makkah’ project has landed in Madina, ARY News reported on Friday night.

The PIA flight PK-3003 with 442 Hajj pilgrims on board landed in Madina where the Pakistani Hajj pilgrims were received by Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz and Director General Hajj Operations Sajid Yousafzai

Saudi officials were also present on the occasion who warmly welcomed the Pakistani nationals at Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport.

Saudi administration has established special counters for the Hajj pilgrims arriving at the country’s airports under the project.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan formally inaugurated Road to Makkah project at Islamabad International Airport.

The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight PK-3003 carrying around 442 pilgrims was departed from Islamabad Airport. PM Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Civil Aviation Ghulam Sarwar saw off the departing Hajj pilgrims.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs NoorulHaq Qadri and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA Arshad Malik were also present on the occasion.

Under the Road to Makkah project, at least ten immigration counters have been set up at the airport to provide immigration facilities to Pakistani pilgrims.

It must be noted that the Saudi Arabia government initiated this project on the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

