ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has formally inaugurated Road to Makkah project at Islamabad International Airport, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight PK-3003 carrying around 442 pilgrims was departed from Islamabad Airport. PM Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Civil Aviation Ghulam Sarwar saw off the departing Hajj pilgrims.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs NoorulHaq Qadri and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA Arshad Malik were also present on the occasion.

Upon arrival PM Khan was given a detailed briefing about the project, under which, immigration and other formalities of intending pilgrims travelling to the Holy Makkah are being completed at Islamabad airport.

PM Imran on the occasion said that facilitating overseas Pakistanis, investors and tourists on the airports was the top priority of PTI government.

Under the Road to Makkah project, at least ten immigration counters have been set up at the airport to provide immigration facilities to Pakistani pilgrims.

It must be noted that the Saudi Arabia government initiated this project on the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A delegation comprising 51 immigration officials of Saudi Arabia paid a visit to these counters to review the arrangements ahead of the beginning of Hajj flight operation.

It is for the first time that Pakistani pilgrims will get immigration and customs facilities at Pakistani airports before heading for Hajj as they will no longer have to go through the immigration process upon arrival at Saudi airports.

The federal Religious Affairs minister Noorulhaq Qadri had appreciated the role of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in granting this facility to Pakistani pilgrims.

He said the project has started on an experimental basis at Islamabad Airport and later it will be expanded to Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, and other cities.

Meanwhile, the first pre-Hajj flight of a private airline was departed from Karachi on July 5.

