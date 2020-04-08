12mn families will start getting Rs12,000 each from tomorrow: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: In a step to provide financial assistance to the people affected by the coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced that 12 million families will start getting Rs12,000 per month from tomorrow (Thursday), ARY News reported.

Addressing a joint press conference in Islamabad, PM Imran said that the money will be provided purely on merit to the deserving families under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, adding that around 17,000 points have been set up across the country for the cash distribution.

He maintained that the process of awarding cash worth 144 billion rupees to 12 million deserving families will be completed within next two and half weeks.

PM Imran urged the people to understand gravity of the Coronavirus situation and demonstrate responsibility by adopting all necessary precautionary measures to contain the virus.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar said the government has received over 30.5 million SMS on 8171 for financial assistance under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

She said over 12 million deserving families will be awarded 12,000 rupees each after biometric verification.

In his remarks, NDMA Chairman Lt General Muhammad Afzal said that personal protective equipment will be providedt to all provincial hospitals during the next three days.

The NDMA Chairman said 100,000 testing kits will arrive in Pakistan tonight out of which 35000 kits will be given to Sindh, 15000 to Balochistan, while 25000 each will be given to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Read More: PM Imran orders immediate activation of Tiger Relief Force

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed for immediate activation of the Corona Tiger Force in order to provide relief to daily wagers amid coronavirus lockdown.

As per details, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar had finalized plan on the instructions of PM Imran.

Usman Dar had said that Tiger Force will be mobilized with district administration soon and all preparations had been finalized in this regard.

