ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed for immediate activation of the Corona Tiger Force in order to provide relief to daily wagers amid coronavirus lockdown, ARY News reported.

As per details, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar has finalized plan on the instructions of PM Imran.

Usman Dar said that Tiger Force will be mobilized with district administration soon and all preparations have been finalized in this regard.

He said that majority of those who have registered for the volunteers’ force are students and social workers.

Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar submitted the latest report on registration of the force to the premier on Monday, stating most of the youth signing up to the volunteer force hailed from Punjab with 494,000 people registering for the cause from the province.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed that more than 739,000 youth have registered themselves for the Corona Relief Tigers Force thus far.

Whereas, a total of 111,000 people from Sindh registered for the tiger force, 102,000 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 10,000 from Balochistan, 10,000 from Islamabad, and 8,000 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

