ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) core committee under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan is underway in Islamabad to discuss a strategy to control the spread of coronavirus in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the meeting attended by members of the core committee at the Prime Minister House was briefed on the current economic situation of the country by federal government’s economic team.

“They mulled over the government’s decisions taken to cope up with the current situation in the aftermath of coronavirus outbreak and reviewed progress on their implementation,” they said.

The committee also held a debate on starting work at the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The meeting of the ruling party also discussed the ways to move forward to achieve goals set by the government during the time of the pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated the government can’t confine 220 million people to their homes through a complete lockdown to arrest the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Speaking at a media talk, he announced a “historic” stimulus package for the construction sector.

Read More: PM Imran Khan visits National Command and Operation Centre

Stressing the need for striking a balance between the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and providing livelihoods to daily wagers, the prime minister said how can they ask the people to stay home even if they are hungry.

He said meetings take place on a daily basis to take stock of the coronavirus crisis.

Prime Minister Khan said the government wants to push ahead with its fight against the pandemic without causing any hardships to the poor. The government is bringing incentives for the construction sector in order for all industries linked to it to resume functioning, thereby providing means of income to daily wage earners.

Comments

comments