13-year-old girl killed after being kidnapped in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: A 13-year-old girl, Rimsha, was brutally killed after few days of being kidnapped in Khairpur, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the details, a suspect Zulfiqar Wassan, along with his accomplices stormed at a house in Khairpur and kidnapped the 13-year-old girl Rimsha. Her mother told the journalists that she had approached the local political leaders and area police but failed to get justice.

She said that the alleged kidnappers handed over her daughter’s body to them three days earlier. However police termed the murder as honour killing.

While people on social media said that Zulfiqar Wassan was a close relative of former Sindh home minister Manzoor Wassan.

Earlier, a minor girl had been raped and murdered in Havelian area of Abbotabad district on December 27.

According to police officials, 3-year-old girl, Faryal had went out of her home to play with other children and went missing. They had said her dead body was found in an isolated place two days after her gone missing on Wednesday.

