130 more patients recover from coronavirus in Sindh: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab on Monday confirmed that 130 more people have recovered from the COVID-19 during the last 24 hours in the province, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Murtaza Wahab said that lockdown was a difficult decision for the provincial government but it was necessary to deal with the pandemic. He maintained that the initiative was now bearing fruit.

The adviser said that as many as 253 patients have recovered from COVID-19 thus far. He urged the people to follow the safety instructions issued by the government.

Earlier today, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had said the number of confirmed coronavirus patients had reached to 932 in the province.

Chairing a meeting in Karachi, the Sindh chief minister had said 51 more COVID-19 cases were reported across the province, taking the Sindh’s tally to 932. He had said that 17 people had lost their lives from the novel coronavirus till date.

“A total of 932 coronavirus patients were reported across the Sindh province so far out of which 253 have been discharged after getting their health back,” he had added.

