PESHAWAR: 130 pilgrims kept at Peshawar quarantine centre upon return from Iran were allowed to go home on Tuesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra reached the quarantine centre where he distributed sweetmeat among the pilgrims who set out homeward after completing 14-day quarantine.

He took to Twitter this evening to share photos of him distributing sweets among the pilgrims, saying: “130 Zaireen including men, women and kids with smiling faces, provided sweetmeats, petals and transportation to go home after 14 days of quarantine in Peshawar. These are our small victories during the #coronavirus pandemic!”

2. Travelling from Iran, spending 14 days at the border, and then going through fourteen days of quarantine in Peshawar. These people from Kurram, Orakzai, DIK, Kohat, Hangu, Haripur and Peshawar have been through a lot for us. We should all celebrate them. pic.twitter.com/tRnbxlJrbY — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) April 7, 2020

He said the pilgrims spent 14 days at the Pak-Iran border and then went through another fourteen days of quarantine in Peshawar.

“These people from Kurram, Orakzai, DIK, Kohat, Hangu, Haripur and Peshawar have been through a lot for us. We should all celebrate them.”

