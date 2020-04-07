ISLAMABAD: Planning Minister Asad Umar said on Tuesday the country’s coronavirus testing capacity will be enhanced to 25,000 tests per day by the end of this month.

Speaking at a media briefing alongside Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, he said more than 3,000 tests were conducted across the country over the past three days.

The minister said the government is striving to increase the testing capacity.

He said more than 400 hospitals will be directly provided protective kits and other medical equipment from Thursday. He added steps are afoot to ensure the protection of doctors and paramedics against the contagion.

Asad Umar said the provinces have already been provided 39,500 testing kits by the federal government. He said the process of disbursement of financial assistance under the Ehsaas programme will commence on April 9.

A total of 1.6 million families will be given Rs12,000 each in the first phase, he added.

The minister maintained the federal government will extend financial assistance to the underprivileged residing in every nook and cranny of the country without any discrimination, ruling out the provincial governments’ involvement in the process.

He said he knows that the nation is self-confident yet the people need to take care of themselves.

