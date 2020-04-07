ISLAMABAD: The Supreme of Pakistan on Tuesday ordered to set up proper quarantine centers at Taftan, Chaman and Torkham borders for coronavirus patients, ARY News reported.

Hearing a case pertaining to the closure of OPDs and availability of facilities amid coronavirus pandemic, the apex court ordered the federal government to establish quarantine facilities at all three borders within one month.

“Proper quarantine centers of 1000-bed and isolation wards should be set up at Taftan, Torkham and Chaman borders,” said SC in its order. Each person should have a separate room, bathroom and good food,” it added.

The court also ordered better facilities to be set up at the Taftan border to screen patients and to keep them in isolation. The SC also asked to submit an implementation report in one month.

The court then adjourned the hearing till next week.

It must be noted that the number of coronavirus patients in Pakistan on Tuesday jumped to 3,864 as 577 more COVID-19 patients were reported from across the country during the last 24-hours.

According to the statistics on the dashboard, the death toll in the country from the virus has jumped to 54.

However, a positive development is witnessed in fight against coronavirus as 429 people recovered from the deadly infection.

Giving a province-wide division of the patients, it showed that the infection rate is highest in Punjab with 1,918, followed by Sindh province that has 932 confirmed cases.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 500 cases followed by 211 and 202 cases in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan respectively. Islamabad has 83 cases while Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has the least cases in the country with 18 confirmed patients.

