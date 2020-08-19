LAHORE: Punjab recorded 131 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and reported one more death, taking the tally of overall cases in the province to 95,743, according to an official statement.

A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said the total number of Covid-19 cases has increased to 95,743 with the addition of 131 new cases reported over the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson further said that as many as 841,229 diagnostic tests have been conducted for COVID-19 across the province, out of which 95,743 turned out to be positive.

One more coronavirus-related death was reported during the previous 24 hours, he said, adding death toll from the disease in the province stands at 2,186.

More than 90,000 people have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

On August 15, the Punjab health department had warned of a second wave of coronavirus in the province due to lack of precautionary measures adopted by the masses.

The warning of a second wave of the deadly infection was issued by the provincial Primary and Secondary Healthcare department to the divisional commissioners and regional police officers (RPOs).

It expressed regret over the lack of implementation on the SOPs and directed the concerned officials to ensure a complete implementation upon it.

