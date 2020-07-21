KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that province reported 551 new Covid-19 cases and 22 associated deaths in the past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation, CM Murad Ali Shah said that 22 more people succumbed to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2041.

He maintained that 7069 samples were tested today, which detected 551 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 114,104.

Sindh CM said that 1363 more COVID-19 patients recuperated today, taking the number of recovered patients to 94,297 in the province.

Currently, 17,766 patients are under treatment, he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that 446 patients are in critical condition in Sindh, of whom 74 are on ventilators.

Of the total 889 fresh cases, 324 were detected in Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan on Tuesday reported 1,013 new coronavirus cases, the lowest in last four weeks, and 40 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 266,092 and fatalities to 5,639.

According to the government’s Covid-19 portal, 17,783 tests were conducted in last 24 hours, which led to the emergence of 1,013 new infections.

Thus far, 208,030 patients have recuperated from the disease while 52,447 are undergoing treatment, of whom 261 are struggling for their lives on vents at various hospitals across the country

